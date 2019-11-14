Investigation Underway After U-Haul Truck Destroyed In Tulsa County Fire
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a U-Haul truck overnight.
Sheriff's deputies say the fire destroyed the U-Haul truck around 12:15 a.m. Thursday morning.
Liberty Firefighters said they arrived to find the U-Haul truck in flames, but they were able to quickly get it out.
Deputies said the U-Haul didn't have any tags, and they couldn't find a vehicle identification number on it.
Deputies said there was a woman with the U-Haul truck when they arrived who, they believe, was drunk. So, they arrested her. It's not clear yet where the U-Haul came from.
Investigators aren't sure what started that fire, and they're looking into whether it was stolen and possibly involved in a robbery.
No one was injured.