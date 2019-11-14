Cold Thursday Before Warm-Up Next Week
You’ll notice lighter wind speeds today, but the cold weather will remain. Grab the big coat once again.
Other than a weak front Sunday, our weather pattern appears rather uneventful for the next 7 days, including a pattern change early next week with milder weather conditions. A weak front crossed the area overnight and will reinforce chilly and cold weather today with highs in the upper 40s north and a few lower 50s south and west. Most of the weekend will be fine, but a few showers are still possible as another relatively weak system crosses the state. Most locations across northeastern OK will remain dry.
Temperatures this morning will remain cold but will also be a few degrees higher than yesterday at this hour. Northwest winds near 10 mph will continue for most of the day before diminishing later today while becoming southerly by early Friday morning. We’re expecting another sunny yet chilly afternoon with highs in the upper 40s or near 50 across eastern OK with some locations near I-35 nearing the lower 50s. A few passing clouds will occasionally be in the sky mix today. Friday morning should start in the upper 20s to lower 30s and end with highs in the lower to mid-50s with more sunshine and south winds near 10 to 18 mph. Friday evening activities, including the 1st round of the Oklahoma High School Football playoffs will be dry and cold with game time temps around 40.
The weekend will feature another upper level system nearing the state along with a surface front by Sunday. The GFS is now slightly faster and brings the system near the area late Saturday night compared to the EURO which has remained consistent with a Sunday passage. Currently, the atmosphere remains too dry for any significant precipitation, but there may still be a few showers that develop sometime late Saturday evening or Sunday as this system passes our region, but any amounts would remain light. Only the EURO data continue to offer any hints of measurable precipitation and mostly across southern sections of the state.
Early next week the upper air pattern quickly changes from the northwest to the southwest and will eventually bring a robust storm system across the plains by Thursday or Friday. This “pattern” can bring severe weather threats into the southern plains during fall, but low-level moisture may be inadequate to produce this type of weather. Actual model output does not offer any severe weather parameters at this point, and probably won’t based on the current timing of the data. We will begin some probabilities for showers and storms with this system for Thursday of next week.
Before the system arrives, temps will mostly be in the 60s for afternoon highs early next week with morning lows in the 30s and 40s. Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day!
Alan Crone