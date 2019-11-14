Temperatures this morning will remain cold but will also be a few degrees higher than yesterday at this hour. Northwest winds near 10 mph will continue for most of the day before diminishing later today while becoming southerly by early Friday morning. We’re expecting another sunny yet chilly afternoon with highs in the upper 40s or near 50 across eastern OK with some locations near I-35 nearing the lower 50s. A few passing clouds will occasionally be in the sky mix today. Friday morning should start in the upper 20s to lower 30s and end with highs in the lower to mid-50s with more sunshine and south winds near 10 to 18 mph. Friday evening activities, including the 1st round of the Oklahoma High School Football playoffs will be dry and cold with game time temps around 40.