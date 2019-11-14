2nd Highest Number Of People Expected To Travel For Thanksgiving, AAA Says
TULSA, Oklahoma - Thanksgiving is only two weeks away and AAA said this is going to be a big travel year.
According to the company, around 55 million people are planning to travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving, which would be the second highest number since the company starting keeping track.
That would be 1.6 million more Americans hitting the road than last year and, with that increase, record delays are expected.
According to AAA estimates, around 49.3 million people are expected to drive, 4.45 million are expected to fly, and 1.49 million are expected to travel by another way like trains, buses, or cruise ships.
AAA said the best day to fly is the Monday before Thanksgiving, and the worst day to be traveling is the Wednesday before.