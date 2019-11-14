During his eight years as governor, Patrick implemented a health care reform plan launched by his predecessor, Republican Mitt Romney, that later served as a model for Obamacare. He also raised the state's minimum wage to $11 per hour.

His work as a managing director at Bain Capital is likely to draw scrutiny from primary voters increasingly critical of corporations. Romney, a former Bain executive, was attacked by Democrats for his role at the firm when he ran for president in 2012.

Despite his corporate work, Patrick has remained engaged in Democratic politics and helped campaign nationwide for congressional and gubernatorial candidates. Since leaving the statehouse, Patrick has remained tight with a small cadre of consultants who advised him during his deliberations last year over whether to mount a campaign.

Patrick took a pass, saying he was "humbled" by encouragement from across the country to seek the presidency, but he knew "that the cruelty of our elections process would ultimately splash back on people whom Diane and I love, but who hadn't signed up for the journey."

His wife, Diane, had been treated for stage 1 uterine cancer, and has been given a good prognosis.

Before serving as governor, Patrick was general counsel at oil company Texaco and helped implement its 2000 merger with Chevron. He later served as general counsel at The Coca-Cola Company.

In 1994, he was appointed by Bill Clinton to lead the Justice Department's civil rights division and focused on investigating a series of arson fires at southern black churches.

In a glowing profile published by The New Yorker last year, Patrick said he campaigned during the 2018 midterm elections in congressional districts "where Democrats had not been competitive in a long time and were running at the grassroots level."

The article also retold the governor's story of growing up on the south side of Chicago, earning a scholarship to the elite Milton Academy prep school in Massachusetts and attending Harvard University and Harvard Law School.

He told the magazine he believes Democrats lost the presidency in 2016 because they failed to listen. "I would say we get the government we deserve in a democracy," he said. "And if we want better government we have to engage, and a lot of folks have been disengaging for a long time, and not without reason."

Whether voters will want to listen to what Patrick is offering remains to be seen.