Stalemate Continues Over Oklahoma's Gaming Compact
TULSA, Oklahoma - The expiration of Oklahoma's Gaming Compact is just weeks away.
The 15-year agreement between the state and the tribes on gaming expires on January 1st, and the tribes said there's been no movement toward an agreement.
The governor believes the entire compact has to be renegotiated, and he sees this as an opportunity for the state to increase its share of gaming revenues. However, the tribes said the compact automatically renews.
Stephen Greetham with the Chickasaw Nation said "The presentation of the basis of the state's position lacked sufficient substance for the leaders to take this to some resolution mechanism. It still feels like a posture; it feels like a manufactured issue."
The tribes said they are willing to renegotiate the state's percentage of profits, but not the whole compact.
The Governor's office said they'll release an update on negotiations in the next few days.