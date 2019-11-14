Deputies: Four Arrested In Attempted Burglary At Broken Arrow Storage Facility
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Four people are in the Wagoner County jail accused of trying to steal from a Broken Arrow storage facility.
The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said a deputy driving by a storage facility along 71st Street near 305th E Avenue noticed a car parked in front of an opened storage unit around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. The deputy thought it seemed suspicious because of the time of morning and decided to investigate.
The sheriff's office said three men and a woman were attempting to steal from several units at the Sartin Boat and RV Storage facility.
Deputies arrested Gavin Shadrick, Matthew Lawson, Mitchell Homberger on the property. They said Sierra Baker ran from the scene, but deputies said they later found and arrested her at her house.
Deputies said the suspects cut locks on multiple other units and planned on going back to steal boats, trailers, and other items.
The sheriff's office said the suspects used cutting tools and pry bars to try and carry out the burglary.