Truck With Trailer Rolls Over On Hwy 169
Thursday, November 14th 2019, 8:39 AM CST
By: NewsOn6.com
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A truck that was pulling a trailer rolled over on Highway 169 near 36th Street North.
The truck rolled into a ditch and was off the roadway.
It is unknown if anyone was injured at this time.
