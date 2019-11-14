Authorities Report 5 Injured In California High School Shooting
SANTA CLARITA, California - Authorities said at least five people have been injured during a shooting at a Southern California high school.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Thursday on Twitter that deputies are responding to Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.
Television news images show lines of students being escorted out of Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.
Several people were seen being moved on gurneys. Initial reports stated there were six injured.
The sheriff's office said a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the school.
Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Christopher Thomas said it was not immediately clear if the victims suffered gunshot wounds or other injuries.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in the city of Santa Clarita tweeted that it received two patients in critical condition Thursday morning and three more were en route.
The Los Angeles County sheriff's Santa Clarita Valley station said there are "reports of approximately 5 victims being treated."
Sheriff's deputies have swarmed the campus 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.
Saugus High School and other schools in the area have been locked down.