Muskogee Police: Man Arrested After Search In Salvage Yard
Thursday, November 14th 2019, 12:19 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man was arrested after police said he was involved in an early morning burglary at a Muskogee salvage yard.
According to police, Sooner Auto Salvage yard, located near 2244 N 32nd Street, had a burglar alarm triggered around 8:30 a.m. Officers used dogs in an effort to search the 17-acre property.
After four hours, police arrested the man they now believe is a serial burglar of several North Muskogee businesses.
The owner believes the man was responsible for 6 other burglaries within the last 30 days.
We will update this story as it develops.