TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are responding to a double shooting at 51st and Yale Thursday. Officers were called to the scene just before noon.

Patrol cars are parked at a home in a midtown neighborhood. Police said two people have been shot. We don't know their condition.

Neighbors said they could hear people screaming before the shooting. 

News On 6 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information is confirmed.