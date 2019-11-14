News
Tulsa Police Respond To Double Shooting Near 51st & Yale
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are responding to a double shooting at 51st and Yale Thursday. Officers were called to the scene just before noon.
Patrol cars are parked at a home in a midtown neighborhood. Police said two people have been shot. We don't know their condition.
Neighbors said they could hear people screaming before the shooting.
News On 6 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information is confirmed.