News
Dump Truck Damages River Spirit Expo Center At Tulsa Fairgrounds
TULSA, Oklahoma - Crews are working to clean up the Tulsa County Fairgrounds after a dump truck damaged a wall of the River Spirit Expo Center Thursday afternoon.
The Expo Center is the largest building on the fairgrounds property at 21st and Yale.
Early reports indicate the truck was helping fill the building with dirt for an dirt bike event. No word on how the driver lost control of the vehicle or whether the driver was hurt.
Osage SkyNews 6 HD flew over the scene around 12:30 p.m. November 14.