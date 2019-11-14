News
Longtime Tulsa Airport Shoeshiner Has New Business On East Admiral
TULSA, Oklahoma - Boston Torrance has shined shoes in Tulsa for decades at the Williams Center downtown, and for 26 years at the Tulsa International Airport.
He said customers used to come to the airport just to get a shoeshine, but 9/11 changed that.
He has a new place on East Admiral Place across from the Rose Hill Cemetery. He’s been there a couple of months, and he said people are beginning to find him again.
He pointed to a pair of shiny black boots he said were dropped off by a bearded man wearing a bright red hat.
“Believe it or not, these boots belong to Santa Claus,” Torrance said.
He’s open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 4606 East Admiral Place.