News
Sapulpa Police Looking For Suspect In Fake Bank Card Scam
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Sapulpa Police need help finding a man they say stole hundreds of dollars.
Investigators posted a picture on their Facebook page of the man they say used a fake bank card to withdraw $500 from someone's bank account at a QuikTrip ATM.
Police say the victim had their debit card at the time and aren't sure how this man got their banking information.
If you know who this person is you are asked to call Sapulpa Police at 918-224-3862.