State Pharmacy Commission Takes Over Flu Shot Mix-Up Investigation In Bartlesville
Thursday, November 14th 2019, 4:42 PM CST
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - Bartlesville Police have provided an update in the investigation into a flu shot mix-up at the Jacquelyn House Group Home in Bartlesville.
Police say the investigation is now in the hands of the Oklahoma Pharmacy Commission. 10 people were hospitalized last week after getting insulin shots instead of flu vaccinations.
Police don't believe foul play was involved. Bartlesville Police will soon submit a full report for the district attorney to review.