News
ORU Lends A Hand to Salvation Army With Annual 'Day Of Ringing'
TULSA, Oklahoma - ORU is getting into the holiday spirit by giving back this year.
Nearly 150 faculty, staff, and students took over the Salvation Army Kettles at 16 locations as a part of the Annual Day of Ringing.
"Trying to give back a little bit. Anytime you get an opportunity to give back to the community and a great cause like the Salvation Army, you try to take advantage of it," said ORU Head Baseball Coach Ryan Folmar.
This is the third year the university has spent the entire day giving back. Over the last two years, ORU has helped raised nearly $15,000.