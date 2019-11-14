Bixby Man Accused Of Killing Step-Father Takes The Stand In Murder Trial
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Bixby man accused of shooting and killing his stepfather and then lighting his body on fire took the stand on Thursday to defend himself.
Kevin Foster was arrested in November of 2018 after deputies say he shot his stepfather Ricky Swan and then set his travel trailer on fire to cover up the crime. Foster spent his time on the stand Thursday talking about the unhealthy relationship he had with his stepfather.
Foster says he and Swan were close when his mother was still alive but after she committed suicide in 2016, Foster says their relationship went downhill.
He says Swan refused to give Foster his mother’s sentimental items which ultimately to a lawsuit between the two men. Foster spoke about how after that lawsuit was filed, he found child pornography and drugs inside his stepfather’s home, so he turned Swan into police.
Foster ran out of time on Thursday and was not able to speak specifically about the shooting on. Earlier in the trial, his attorney said it was self-defense, and that Swan fired at Foster first. Prosecutors alluded to the fact that Foster planted the child porn in Swan’s home, because of their nasty legal battle.
Foster will finish his testimony on Friday and then the jury will deliberate the case after almost two full weeks of hearing evidence. Foster faces up to life without parole if convicted.
