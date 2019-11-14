News
Tulsa Mayor Bynum Delivers State Of The City Address; Announces Bid For Re-Election
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum delivered his annual State of the City address Thursday afternoon.
The mayor promoted improvements to public safety and economic investment from companies like American Airlines and Amazon. Bynum says the state of the city is strong and credits the city’s teamwork.
"The team we have in place right now is yielding extraordinary results. When I talk about the 'team,' I don't just mean the team at the City of Tulsa. I mean the team that this community has become, between the private sector, the public sector, the philanthropic community, the suburbs. We are working together to achieve very great things," said Bynum.
Mayor Bynum also announced he is running for re-election.