2 Men Accused Of Elder Abuse In Creek County
MANNFORD, Oklahoma - Mannford Police arrested Vance Sharp and Timmy Crane for neglect of a vulnerable adult.
An affidavit says the victim called 911 for medical help in October and that's when police saw the horrifying state of the home. An affidavit says the victim called 911 for medical help in October, and that's when police saw what state the home at Greenbrier Circle and Greenwood Avenue was in.
It says the officer noticed a nauseating smell and then saw "numerous piles of feces" all over the floor. The affidavit goes on to say that police asked Sharp about the mess, and that he responded with "yeah, I've been trying to clean it up."
Police asked the EMS director if paramedics had ever been to the house. The director told them they had been to the home at least twice. The first time was in June, and paramedics said the home had “horrifying conditions."
Then they came back in August, and reported "open wounds" around the victim’s stomach with "maggots living inside." The affidavit said both times, medical personnel contacted the Department of Human Services' Adult Protective Services.
It said DHS went to the home in May and found it to be “extremely filthy" and "full of animal feces."
But the department didn't generate a report until August, and did not contact the police or the district attorney's office about the investigations. We spoke with several neighbors who didn't want to go on camera.
They said they suspected something was going on at the home, and they're glad to hear about the arrests and hope that their neighbor gets justice.
The city says it's started the abatement process on the home. DHS has not yet responded to questions about this story.