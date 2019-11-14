River Parks Reveals Plans For Turkey Mountain
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - River Parks is revealing its draft of a master plan for Turkey Mountain.
It comes after 8-months of planning, taking in community feedback and meeting with teams of experts. The meeting was packed with people wanting to learn more about the plan to keep Turkey Mountain wild. River Parks Authority says input and ideas from the community are playing a huge part in the process.
Revitalizing the landscape of Turkey Mountain, restoring streams, and adding trails that can be used by everyone from children to the elderly, are just some of the recommendations discussed by River Parks in their draft of the master plan for Turkey Mountain.
"It was awesome," said 11- year-old Isaiah Culbreath.
Many say they think the plans look beautiful.
"To see something that we ride regularly and it is the best we have and it is pretty torn up and it is eroded, but to see the vision that they have it is beyond anything that I thought was really possible," said Tanner Culbreath.
But others have concerns about the master plan draft.
"I think it is a fabulous long-range plan. I am concerned about the funding for it," said Robyn Stroup.
"I thought it was a fantastic plan I especially liked the restoration of the prairies and of the creek. I am concerned about the greater use of the park that will have an impact on the wildlife," said Karen McMahon.
The master plan draft also includes solutions to some of the main issues on Turkey Mountain like erosion along hiking and biking trails and issues with drainage.
River Parks says the two major things they keep hearing from the public are a push to keep Turkey Mountain Wild and making it accessible to everyone. They say they have been meeting with teams of experts to make sure their recommendations match the community’s expectations.
Once River Parks has time to go through the feedback from tonight they say they will get into the details of the cost and specifics of the project.