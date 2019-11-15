The New York Do It Right Employment Classification Test (NY DIRECT) Coalition echoed the sentiment, citing "consensus in a growing number of states that Uber drivers are employees."

Cracking down a "priority"





New Jersey has lost tens of millions of dollars every year since 2000 in foregone state income taxes and unemployment and disability contributions due to misclassification in all industries, a state task force concluded in a July report.

Cracking down on companies that misclassify workers as independent contractors, or paying them off the books, is a "priority" of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, the state's labor commissioner, Robert Asaro-Angelo, said in a statement this week.

"For those who say properly enforcing our unemployment laws will stifle worker flexibility, let's be clear: There is no reason temporary, or on-demand workers can't be treated like other employees who work flexible hours for short durations," Asaro-Angelo said.