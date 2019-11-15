New National BMX Headquarters To Break Ground In Tulsa Friday
TULSA, Oklahoma - Mayor G.T. Bynum and several other dignitaries will be on hand for an official groundbreaking to the new National BMX Headquarters, on Friday.
The American Bicycle Association is the largest BMX racing organization with over 70,000 members.
The 22 acre facility will be built at the old Evans-Fintube location in the Greenwood District, near OSU-Tulsa.
The site will include an Olympic-caliber track stadium and Hall of Fame museum.
$15 million for the project comes from voter-approved Vision Tulsa tax money.
The city estimates that BMX events will generate nearly $11 million in just the first five years.
Construction should be finished in 2021.
Officials expect the headquarters will attract more than 100,000 people to Tulsa just in the first year alone.
The groundbreaking is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday morning.