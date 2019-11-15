News
Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Holds 24-Hour Christmas Toy Drive
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and Russell Cellular in Tahlequah are partnering to host a 24-hour Christmas toy drive Friday.
Deputies will take the collected toys to Saint Francis Children's Hospital and, if there are any left over, they'll go to Northeastern Health System there in Tahlequah.
The event will kick-off at noon in the Tahlequah Walmart parking lot.
If it's successful, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office hopes to make it an annual event