2 Arrested, Accused Of Breaking Into Tulsa Storage Units, Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said they've arrested a group of people involved in a series of storage unit break-ins near 21st Street and Sheridan.
Police said someone in a nearby apartment complex saw two people going into different units here at Quality Car Wash and Storage.
TPD's helicopter flew over the scene and saw three people outside that unit.
A perimeter was set up, and officers said a police dog helped track them down and arrest them.
Now, police said they're trying to determine exactly how many units were broken into. They said this isn't the first time that thieves have targeted this business.
Officers said two suspects will be booked into jail for second-degree burglary, while the third person was ticketed for trespassing.