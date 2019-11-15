Tulsa's Aero Rapid Transit Bus Service Starts Sunday
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa's Aero Rapid Transit bus service is scheduled to begin connecting riders and communities along the Peoria corridor Sunday, November 17.
The new Aero Rapid Transit Bus services are free to all riders for the first month of service.
Related Story: First Aero Bus Rapid Transit Station Completed In Tulsa
Tulsa is one of the first 12 cities in the country to get the Rapid Transit lines.
The city replaced 49 stops on Peoria with these new small stations that will provide some protection from the weather.
The buses run along Peoria Avenue from 54th Street North to 81st Street South. They will be able to reduce travel times, and the services will run every 15 minutes.
The stations have real-time arrival signs, sheltered seats, bicycle racks, and the buses will have on-board Wi-Fi.
The stops also offer walk-on, level boarding of the bus without steps.