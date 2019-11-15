Fall weather fans, I’ve got some great news! After we started the week with that Arctic blast, we’re ending the week with another big warm-up.



Once again, lots of sunshine will allow temperatures to thaw out quickly. We’ll see highs in the upper 50s for our Friday! And winds will be much lighter for a change, with only a light southeast breeze. We’ll be in good shape for Friday night high school playoff football, with kickoff temperatures in the low 40s.