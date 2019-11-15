Terrific Friday Weather As Warming Trend Continues
Fall weather fans, I’ve got some great news! After we started the week with that Arctic blast, we’re ending the week with another big warm-up.
Once again, lots of sunshine will allow temperatures to thaw out quickly. We’ll see highs in the upper 50s for our Friday! And winds will be much lighter for a change, with only a light southeast breeze. We’ll be in good shape for Friday night high school playoff football, with kickoff temperatures in the low 40s.
The warm-up continues Saturday, though that will come with gustier winds to start the weekend. Highs will be back around 60 degrees under partly to mostly sunny skies. If you’re trying to rake up some of those falling leaves Saturday, those south winds will be gusting to 25 miles per hour.
Clouds will increase late in the day Saturday with a quick-moving storm system. A few showers will try to develop early Sunday morning along a weak front, but moisture will be limited and any rain looks to be pretty isolated and light, so don’t cancel your outdoor plans! We should be back to sunshine Sunday afternoon with those highs back near the 60 degree mark.
The warming trend continues next week, and it’ll feel like a heat wave compared to our recent winter chill! Highs will be climbing well into the 60s for the first half of next week. Fall is far from over!
I hope you have a great Friday, Green Country!