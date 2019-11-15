News
French Air Force Veteran Displays Huge Collection Of War Planes
TULSA, Oklahoma - In the heart of French wine country, there's a chateau like no other but wine isn't the star attraction.
Tens of thousands of visitors travel from all over the world to see 87-year-old Michal Pont's collection of warplanes. It's the world's largest private fleet of fighter jets, numbering 110 in all.
Pont says he started buying the jets 30 years ago to save them from being destroyed. He says he may be nearing 90 years old but he'll always be in the market for more jets.