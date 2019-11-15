Broken Arrow Parents Charged In Death Of 3-Year-Old
The parents of a 3-year-old who died earlier this month in Broken Arrow have been arrested, the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.
According to court records, Kelsey Seaman has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her adoptive daughter, Faith Seaman. That charge is specific to child abuse that results in the death of a minor. She has also been charged with child abuse, child neglect and obstructing an officer.
Glen Seaman has been charged with child neglect, enabling child neglect and obstructing an officer.
Crews were called to the Seaman home in the 9000 block of 253rd Street in Broken Arrow in the early hours of Nov. 6 on a report of an unresponsive toddler. According to the sheriff's office, Faith had no pulse and was rushed to St. Francis Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
An autopsy revealed severe injuries, according to the state Medical Examiner's Office's information to the sheriff's office. Those injuries were consistent with child abuse and were sustained just prior to Faith's death, the sheriff's office announced in a press release.
In that press release, the sheriff's office noted that Kelsey and Glen Seaman had fostered at least five children for the past several months. They adopted Faith in Dec. 2018, but she had been in their care since April of that year. At the time of the incident, there were two other children in the home, both under the age of 2.
Wagoner County DHS has taken custody of those children, authorities said.