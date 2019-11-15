News
Big 12 Wrestling Championship Returns To Tulsa's BOK Center
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Big 12 Conference selected the BOK Center to host next year's Big 12 Wrestling Championship.
This will be the fourth time the championship will be held in Tulsa. The big wrestling match is set for March 7th and 8th. Thousands of student-athletes will be in town for the event.
“We are proud to be part of this marquee event again and look forward to providing an exceptional experience for the thousands of student-athletes and fans who visit our city," said Casey Sparks, BOK Center general manager. "Through constant collaboration with Visit Tulsa and the Tulsa Sports Commission, we are committed to bringing top-caliber sporting events to the Tulsa region."
Tickets go on sale later this month.