Famous Concert Pianist Returns To Tulsa For Special Performance
TULSA, Oklahoma - An internationally known composer and pianist returned home to perform for a special performance.
Don Irwin recorded with artists like Prince and Donna Summer and is a 1977 graduate of Tulsa's Nathan Hale High School.
He returned to Tulsa to rehearse with students at Will Rogers High School for a special concert on December 5th. Irwin will play the same historic 1939 piano Leon Russell played.
Proceeds will benefit the Will Rogers High School Community Foundation.