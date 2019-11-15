Bald Eagle Released After Being Struck By A Car In Muskogee
TULSA, Oklahoma - A bald eagle was released back into the wild Friday morning after it was hit by a car last month.
“She had a horrible concussion. She had been hit in the face probably by a car,” said Annette King with Wild Heart Ranch.
King said back on October 19th she received a call about a bald eagle in Muskogee that had been hit by a car. King said they rushed the eagle to the Tulsa Zoo where they were able to help heal the eagle’s injuries.
She said they also nicknamed the eagle “Eyeball."
After recovering for almost a month, “Eyeball” was released back into the wild.
“The orb around her eye was fractured. One eye looked like it was not savable,” said King.
“She flew away like she never had a bad day,” said King.
King said the fall and winter months are the busiest times of the year for calls about injured eagles. They have two more they are helping recover.