Online Game 'World Of Warships' Launches Fundraiser For Muskogee's USS Batfish
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Video gamers around the world are chipping in to help repair the USS Batfish in Muskogee.
The World War II submarine suffered extensive damage in this spring's historic flooding. Staff at the Muskogee War Memorial Park say it'll take at least $500,000 to repair the boat.
Now, the online game "World of Warships" is launching a fund raiser to help with those repairs. For $10, players can buy an in-game patch modeled after the ones the Batfish's sailors wore.
The company said 100% of the proceeds will go to the Batfish.
World of Warships is now campaigning to help the USS Batfish submarine raise money for repairs. The Batfish was badly damaged by the severe flooding this summer. The goal is to help the museum raise $150,000. Two years ago, the game's community raised $300,000 for the USS Texas.