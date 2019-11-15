News
Cleveland Firefighter Fired, Accused Of Leaking Confidential Information That Put Officers In Danger
CLEVELAND, Oklahoma - A Cleveland firefighter/dispatcher has been fired, accused of leaking confidential law enforcement information to the public.
The Pawnee County Sheriff says the man shared information that put officers lives in great danger - in exchange for personal favors.
The sheriff says the man has worked as a Cleveland dispatcher and firefighter for less than a year.
Cleveland’s Police Chief says an investigation found “significant merit to the allegations” along with other possible criminal activity and asked the sheriff’s office to take over the investigation.
The man has not yet been arrested, but will likely face charges.
His name hasn’t been released.