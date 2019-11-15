News
Bixby Man Found Guilty Of Murdering His Stepfather, Setting Body On Fire
Friday, November 15th 2019, 7:31 PM CST
Updated:
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - A just has found a Bixby man guilty of murdering his stepfather. They recommended life without parole for Kevin Foster.
Kevin Foster was arrested in November of 2018 for shooting his stepfather Ricky Swan and then setting Swan's travel trailer on fire to cover up the crime. Swan was killed exactly one year ago.
The two men had a contentious relationship that included a lawsuit filed over items belonging to Foster's mother.
Foster testified in his own defense earlier this week.