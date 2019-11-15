High School Football Roundup: Playoffs Week 1
TULSA, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow v. Union
Two perennial 61-A powerhouses met in the quarterfinals: Union and Broken Arrow. Broken Arrow was trying to make it two wins over Union this year while Union tried to avenge September's loss.
Union was up 14-7 at the half then the two teams were tied at 14 in the third. Rovaughn Banks dumped one up the middle to A.J. Green who broke a tackle and was gone. Green's 53-yard touchdown put the Redskins ahead 21-14.
In the fourth, Broken Arrow's Jake Raines threw one over the middle to Bryce Mattioda. Mattioda made a great grab for a TD, making it 24-21.
After a BA touchdown made it 28-24, Green took a hand off from 6 yards out and Union leads with under 5 to play, 31-28.
After a big Tiger defensive stoop, Sanchez Banks banged his way in and Broken Arrow took the lead, 35-31. That's how it ended, and the Tigers advance to the semifinals.
Wagoner vs. Fort Gibson
Wagoner's offense and defense were clicking, and they ran away with this one 42-7. It was the 15th consecutive first-round win for the Bulldogs. They travel to Bethany next Friday.
Owasso v. Norman
Owasso took on Norman and came up the winners, 52-14. The powerhouse team with take on Broken Arrow in the semifinals.
Jenks v. Mustang
The Trojans were on the road at Mustang. They dominated to win 55-28.