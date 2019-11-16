News
Tulsa PD: 1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Tulsa Shooting
Saturday, November 16th 2019, 6:03 PM CST
Updated:
The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Saturday in Tulsa.
Police said the shooting happened in the 2700 block of N. Norwood Ave. near North Sheridan Road and East Apache Street.
Authorities confirmed to News On 6 that a man was shot to death. They said another victim was taken to the hospital with a grazing wound.
No arrests have been made at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.