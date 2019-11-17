News
Keefeton Fire Department Raises Money For Family Of Firefighter Lost To Cancer
KEEFETON, Oklahoma - Families and fire departments across Green Country are showing support after losing one of their own this week to cancer.
Brushy Mountain Volunteer Firefighter Eric Byrd passed away from esophagus cancer. On Saturday, the Keefeton Fire Department raised money for the Byrd family with a chili dinner and silent auction.
Those who knew Eric are remembering his quick wit and humor.
"Funny, no matter if it was a bad day or good day, fires or just training, he was a good guy. It's tough to take this news," said Brushy Mtn FD Captain Jennifer Simpson.
Several other departments pitched in to help with the event.