News
'Lawyers Fighting Hunger' Hosts 10th Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Some Green Country families are going home with a free Thanksgiving Dinner all thanks to Lawyers Fighting Hunger.
This year they gave away 1,000 turkeys and 25,000 other food items to people in need. The event also provided free toothbrushes and toothpaste, pet food, and diapers.
Chairman Hugh Robert says most of the people they serve work two or three jobs and don't have the money for a thanksgiving dinner.
“We want to make it a fun environment so it's not just some kind of hand-out line,” said Robert.
Lawyers Fighting Hunger will hold a similar event in the spring right before Easter.