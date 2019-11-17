News
Tulsa First Baptist Church Hosts Series To Address Abuse
Sunday, November 17th 2019, 7:49 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa church is creating a safe space for abuse survivors.
Tulsa First Baptist Church just finished a year-long series called "Who is My Neighbor." The series sparked conversations within the church about preventing abuse.
"And we're seeing these survivors and these victims not as people trying to work against the gospel message but that they are profits trying to bring truth and light into our community," said Minister of Pastoral Care Marissa Carter.
Church leaders hope the series will begin a new culture of communication and care in their community.