'Killers Of The Flower Moon' Open Casting Calls Held In Tulsa
TULSA - Hundreds of people from all over the nation are flocking to the DoubleTree in Tulsa -- all waiting for their chance to be on the silver screen.
However, the audition meant more for Pawnee tribe members and cousins Helen and David Echlhawk, who happen to be from Fairfax, where the book takes place.
"It's sad what happened, Helen told News on 6. "People just need to know about it and how it affected, we lost a lot of Osage people, a lot of them were so young."
The Killers of the Flower Moon is about how the Osage tribe was murdered in the 1920s sparking a major FBI investigation. The movie will star A list actors, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.
The casting calls hope to find Osage tribe members and other Native American characters in the film. It was also a chance for connecting.
Loretta Dale and Matthew Begay became friends in line, after Dale found out Mathew traveled all the way from Sacramento, California.
"There's a lot of people here from all over the place, people from California, Canada, from all over and it was really fun, it made the morning go by fast," Dale said.
Some people got call backs- and some didn't. But everyone walked away happy to represent their heritage.
"It's the chance of a lifetime, something you could never do again," Dale said with excitement.
As for Helen and David Echlehawk, they got their second casting call and auditioned again Sunday.
For Osage and Native Americans in the area who could not attend the casting call but would like to be considered, send a current photo and contact information to Rene Haynes Casting, rhctalent@gmail.com. Write KFM Casting as the subject line.
Anyone interested in being an extra can submit a current photo and contact information to kotfmcasting@yahoo.com. Write KFM Extra as the subject line.
Other questions should be directed to KFMGeneral@gmail.com.