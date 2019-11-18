News
Tulsans Commemorate 81st Anniversary Of Kristallnacht
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsans gathered Sunday to commemorate the 81st anniversary of Kristallnacht.
Kristallnacht--the Night of Broken Glass--is considered the beginning of the Holocaust.
The program presented a talk called "Kristallnacht Aftermath: No Place for Us" to address the issues Jewish people faced after the event.
Rev. Marvin Mouzon Biggs Jr. said "It's the never again; and, we have to keep telling these horrible stories of the past if we're ever going to have a better future together."
The Reverend also said having two Holocaust survivors as professors in college changed his perspective and inspired him to help create better relations between Christians and Jewish people.