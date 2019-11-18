The same can't be said of the runway, however. An American-made landing strip now under Russian management.

It's the second major military expansion in this region in as many days, after Russia announced it had opened up a new helicopter base in Qamishli, which, like Kobani, is also on the Turkish border.

The "repositioning" of U.S. troops mean their footprint has been reduced to patrolling oil fields while partnering with America's Kurdish allies on the ground.

Even top Kurdish commander Mazloum Kobani lamented that the sudden U.S. retreat left him no choice but to turn to the Russians.

In an interview with CBS News, Kobani said they had an understanding with Russia to avoid Turkish attacks on this region. But in the vacuum Americans left behind, they had to fill it with the Russians.

An imperfect solution to a desperate situation, that has now given the Russians the upper hand on the ground.