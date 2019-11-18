News
Firefighters Investigate After Tulsa House Fire Possibly Set Intentionally
Monday, November 18th 2019, 5:21 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa firefighters responded to a house fire near Pine and Peoria.
Firefighters said it started around 4:15 a.m. Monday morning.
Firefighters said there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the house when they arrived.
Firefighters said they had a difficult time accessing the fire due to a fence and the layout of the house; they contained the fire to the front of the house.
Firefighters said 4 adults made it out of the house
Officials said the fire appeared to be intentionally set.
If you know anything about this fire, you are asked to call the Arson Tip Line at 918-596-ARSN.