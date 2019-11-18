News
Tulsa Police Search For 2 People Involved In Stolen Car Chase
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police officers said they are looking for two people involved in a chase with a stolen SUV.
Police said it happened just after 2 a.m. Monday when officers saw a Chevy Tahoe speeding.
Officers said when they tried to pull the driver over, but the SUV took off.
Police said they lost it at one point, but found the SUV crashed near Sheridan and Pine.
Officers said a woman, who was a passenger, was taken into custody and is facing possible charges of joy riding.
Police said they are looking at security camera footage from a nearby QuikTrip to identify the other people involved.