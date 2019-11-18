4 Dead After Mass Shooting In Fresno, California
Four people are dead after a mass shooting at a family gathering in Fresno, California.
Police said the shooter, or shooters, came to the house on foot and opened fire at a backyard football party around 6 p.m. Sunday night.
Ten people were shot--four people were killed and 6 others were hurt.
Police said they do not believe that the victims knew the suspect.
Police said roughly 35 people were at the party when it all started.
Officers said they have closed the crime scene; and Monday morning, investigators are going door-to-door in search of surveillance video that might lead them to the shooter.
Agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives field office in San Francisco are also investigating the shooting.
Police said the six survivors are expected to recover.