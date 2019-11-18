Pro-Democracy Protests Close Hong Kong University
Violent pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong have shifted to one of the city's college campuses; thus, forcing classes to be canceled.
Hong Kong Police are now warning that they may start using live rounds if protestors continue using what they call "deadly weapons."
The warning came after protestors set fire to bridges in front of Hong Kong's Polytechnic University over the weekend.
On Sunday, officers fired rounds of tear gas as protestors fired back with arrows and gasoline bombs, caught a patrol car on fire.
Police also used water cannons with blue water to mark protestors.
These protests began more than five months ago after a bill was proposed that would have allowed for criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China.
Monday morning, the university release a statement that said its campus "shouldn't become a political battleground or be dragged into violence."