Tulsa Man To Be Charged With Murder After Infant Dies
TULSA, Oklahoma -
A Tulsa man arrested on a child abuse complaint earlier this month will be charged with child abuse murder after the baby died over the weekend.
Police said Martrell Thames was arrested after they responded to reports of a non-responsive 2-month-old child on November 8, 2019. According to officers, Thames said he laid the child down, and when he came back the child was unresponsive.
EMSA transported the infant to the hospital where doctors found the child suffered severe closed head injuries, as well as injury to the torso.