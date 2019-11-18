This touch-enabled panel is home to a brand-new and still-unnamed infotainment system. When asked, company spokespeople declined to name it, though it could be a member of the Sync 4 family, Ford's next-generation multimedia system. Designed to be as intuitive as possible, this setup nonetheless has a relatively simple overall layout. When paired with a smartphone, it can adapt to drivers as it learns about their habits and routines. For instance, if you call your spouse after work each day, it can have your spouse's contact card queued up and ready to go. If you always use turn-by-turn directions to navigate home, that may automatically pop up, too. Your four most frequently used things are displayed on the lower portion of the screen for immediate access.