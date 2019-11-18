News
OSBI Investigating Suspicious LeFlore County Death
Monday, November 18th 2019, 10:21 AM CST
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Monday that they are investigating a suspicious death in LeFlore County.
The body of 43-year-old Melissa Rocha of Poteau was found November 13, 2019, west of Wister. The cause of death will be determined by the state medical examiner.
LeFlore County Sheriff's Office requested OSBI's assistance after road crews found the woman's body in a ditch along Highway 270 and 271 near the Talihina turnoff.
KFSM reports along with Rocha's body, they found a car and other personal items.