Sport
Big 12 Conference Announces Kickoff Time For Bedlam
Monday, November 18th 2019, 11:37 AM CST
Updated:
AP
The 2019 edition of Bedlam will be played at night, the Big 12 announced Monday.
Oklahoma will battle Oklahoma State in Stillwater at 7 p.m. Nov. 30, and it will mark the third-straight weekend the Sooners have played in prime time.
The Sooners host TCU Nov. 23 at 7 p.m., and Oklahoma just played Baylor in Waco. That game turned out to be a prime time classic, a 34-31 come-from-behind win for Coach Lincoln Riley's bunch.