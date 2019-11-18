In addition to a bartender, the couple is hiring a “budtender” to serve marijuana to their guests. Mackenzie says this will allow “our guests to have that relaxation and experience the herb the way we want it to be.”



At a Cannabis Wedding Expo in Boston, couples could visit over 30 booths featuring marijuana-themed services. The Expo featured everything from flowers to chocolate fountains infused with CBD to marijuana drinks perfect for a wedding toast.



Madlyne Kelly is the co-owner of Irie Weddings & Events.